'We are building each other up,' says Zeeshan Khan on marriage plans with Reyhna Pandit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEONLYZEESHANKHAN Zeeshan Khan on marriage plans with Reyhna Pandit

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Zeeshan Khan opens up about his plan on getting married to popular model and actress Reyhna Pandit. He says: "Right now I'm still working on myself. I still have a very long way to go. And even Reyhna right now is focused on her career. So, I think for now we both are building each other up. But yes if things go this way in future then she is the girl I will definitely love to get married with."

The actor started dating his 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-actor Reyhna Pandit in May 2021, when the two were shooting in Goa for their show. Zeeshan says he loves her because she is full of positivity and optimism.

He says: "The best thing about her is that she gives me peace of mind, she never lets my mind or the atmosphere around me be stressed. She never allows any doubts or negative vibes to come around. She always lifts me up with so much positivity and love. She always makes a way to impress me. If there is a problem she helps me find a way to sort that out. She always makes me smile irrespective of the situation or my mood."