Was Rahul Vaidya already engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Actress reacts

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya ruled the headlines on Wednesday after he proposed marriage to his lady love, TV actress Disha Parmar while locked inside the house. Rahul wished the actress on her 26th birthday and asked to marry him by writing the same on his t-shirt. Soon after, the singer's video went viral on the internet. Fans were in awe of the cure proposal and congratulated the couple. Many also asked Disha Parmar to go inside the house and answer him. On the other hand, there were also rumours that Rahul and Disha were already engaged before the singer went inside BB14 and it was all a publicity gimmick.

Popular social media page The Khabri on Wednesday tweeted, "EXCLUSIVE #DishaParmar is already engaged to #RahulVaidya Even before Rahul Entered the BiggBoss House." It claimed that the duo, that has been in a relationship for two years, was already engaged and Rahul's PR team had pre-planned the proposal inside the house for his benefit. Another tweet read, "#RahulVaidya is a person who has planned everything before entering #BiggBoss14 House He had no issues with #Jaan he was his best friend until he brought nepotism in nominations Now suddenly #GF & yeh sab draama. His PR has told him everything what to in the show and when."

However, actress Disha Parmar was quick to react to the news and said, "Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all."

Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 11, 2020

Soon after Rahul proposed to Disha for marriage, her reaction went viral. Taking to the Instagram story, Disha's friend shared a video in which she was seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by her friends. When she is asked if she's happy, Disha replies 'Obviously!' After which another friend asks her if the reason behind her happiness is the 'proposal' by someone special on national television. As soon as she listens to this, she turns all pink while blushing and starts hiding her face.

Who is Disha Parmar?

Disha Parmar is a TV actress who shot to fame with the daily soap 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' in which she was seen opposite Nakuul Mehta. She was also seen in 2017 show Woh Apna Sa where she played the role of Jhanvi.

Disha and Rahul have also featured in a music video together titled Yaad Teri. The song was sung by Rahul and written by Kumaar. It released in 2019.

Last year while speaking to a portal, Rahul hinted about being in a relationship with Disha as he said, "I met Disha through common friends two years ago. We hit it off instantly, and often hang out together. It would be premature to say that we are in love, but yes, we are trying to get to know each other well. Disha is a simple girl. She is also very kind and I like those qualities about her. A few days ago, I had a music concert in Pune, so I invited her to fly with me. Since we are best friends, we just thought of spending some quality time together. I don’t know what the future holds for us."

