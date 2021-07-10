Wagle Ki Duniya trends on Twitter, netizens call it 'best television show running in India'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONALOFFICIALLY Wagle Ki Duniya trends on Twitter, netizens calls it 'best television show running in India'

The popular eighties family show, Wagle Ki Duniya, returned to the TV screen yet again and has been ruling hearts. The series, based on characters created by renowned cartoonist RK Laxman, had aired from 1988 to 1990 on Doordarshan, and now got a fresh twist as Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. Starring Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Chinmayee Salvi, Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar and others, the show has been teaching many life lessons to the audience and making them laugh at the same time. The netizens are in love with the last few episodes and can't stop talking about it. 'Wagle Ki Duniya' has been trending on Twitter with fans praising the storyline and brilliant performances of the actors.

Talking about the show Wagle Ki Duniya, one Twitter user wrote, "The knowledge you impart about our culture, our festivals and our religion to the present generation is commendable." Another tweeted, "This is the Era of OTT Platforms..We almost watch a complete season in a day.. Thrill/Comedy/Drama,every genre is present on the platform.. But there is something in the shows like #TMKOC & Wagle Ki Duniya that succeed in making people turn on their TV..!!."

Check out fans reactions here-

In the new version Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, veteran actor Aanjjan returned as Srinivas Wagle and Achrekar is back as Wagle's wife Radhika. "For years, people have addressed me as Wagle and have given so much love to 'Wagle Ki Duniya'. However, this time, we return with a fresh version of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', which will look at issues of today's common man. I am sure everyone will be able to relate to," Srivastav had said.

"I still miss our golden days, but I am glad that my colleague Bharati Achrekar is joining us for the show too. Since it's the centenary year of the legendary cartoonist and a reputed journalist of yesteryears RK Laxman, I wanted to be able to pay my homage to him and the directors of this evergreen show, late Kundan Shah and Ravi Oza. Just then this opportunity came to me, to be back with the new version of 'Wagle Ki Duniya'. I look forward to entertaining our audience once again with relatable, light-hearted and fun stories," he added.

During the Covid lockdown, the star cast of the show was shooting in a resort outside Mumbai for a month. Now, they have returned. In the upcoming episodes, the Wagle Family and all other residents of Sai Darshan society are very happy that finally, they would be heading towards their home.

Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey airs on Sony SAB.