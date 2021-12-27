Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAHBBIZVIVIAN Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee are legally divorced, ex-couple issues joint statement

Vivian Dsena, Vahbiz Dorabjee found love in each other on the set of their show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2010. The duo surprised their fans when in the year 2013 they got married. But later differences cropped up between the two and after three years of their wedding, Vivian and Vanhbiz decided to part ways. They started living separately in 2016 and filed for divorce in 2017. The case went on for four years, but now the duo has 'mutually decided to move on.'

The ex-couple issued a joint statement stating their decision to end their marriage and inform their fans about their divorce. The statement read, "It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately."

"It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past,” it further read.

While talking to Etimes Vivian opened up about his divorce and said, "My relationship with Vahbiz has reached its conclusion. We have decided to close this chapter for good. Every end marks a new beginning and I hope it does for both of us well. We wish peace and prosperity for each other."

