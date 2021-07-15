Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH VIDEO: Rahul Vaidya sings 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' for love Disha Parmar ahead of wedding

It's #Dishul wedding and the festivities have already begun! Singer Rahul Vaidya and his fiance Disha Parmar kicked off the wedding celebrations with the first pre-wedding function-Mehendi. The pictures and videos from the same have gone viral on social media. The glimpses from the event show the bride-to-be getting her hands decorated with beautiful henna. The duo looked over the moon as they flashed their million-dollar smiles and posed for the pictures. Soon, Rahul broke into the popular 90s song 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'.

Rahul sang Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for Disha from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Disha, who was accompanied by her girl gang, was blushing and she hugged him. The actress looked pretty in a pink kurti and pastel sharara. She completed her look with a choker necklace and beautiful earrings. Rahul on the other hand complimented her in a traditional kurta pyjama.

Take a look:

Rahul and Disha's wedding is the talk of the tinsel town ever since the singe proposed to his lady love during Bigg Boss 14. The duo will tie the knot on Friday, July 16. The wedding will be attended by Rahul and Disha's close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Disha's friends threw a fun-filled bachelorette party for her and the photos from the same were shared by Disha herself on the photo-sharing application. The same caught Rahul's attention and dropped a loved-up comment that read, "My bride."

The two of them announced their wedding by sharing their invitation card on their respective Instagram pages on July 7. The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."

