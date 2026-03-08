UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram live; manager shares health update

New Delhi:

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has been in the news lately after he uploaded his “last vlog” on his YouTube channel, where he blamed his family for torturing him over his inter-caste marriage. Recently, the influencer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant allegedly attempted suicide by overturning his Fortuner car at a speed of 200 km/h on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway during his Instagram livestream.

In the latest development, his manager Rohit Panday has been updating Anurag Dobhal fans about his health update. On Saturday evening, he requested people not to make assumptions regarding Anurag's health, adding that all official updates would be shared only from his account.

Anurag Dobhal in ICU after car accident; Manager shares health update

On Sunday, he shared a health update about Anurag Dobhal and revealed that Anurag has been moved to another hospital and is currently in the ICU. He also requested people to pray for him, writing, "He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach mai. Yehi Kamaya hai UK bhai ne aap nahi hote toh kya hota, jitna aap fans ko thankyou kahun kam hai. Kuch ho nahi denge bhai ko mera promise hai aapse, again thankyou, log kehte hain social media followers real nahi hote woh 4-5 bachhon ne diya diya ki REAL HOTEY HAIN (sic)."

Anurag Dobhal's manager asks fans to trust only official health updates

On Saturday evening, Anurag Dobhal's manager, Rohit Pandey, requested people to rely only on his account for any updates regarding Anurag Dobhal's health and not make any assumptions. "On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don't make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support (sic)."

For the unversed, Anurag Dobhal rose to fame after participating in Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan. He is also a popular content creator who shared videos on bike travel and luxury cars.

