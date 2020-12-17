TV Star Monalisa says Indian audience enjoy genres of drama and supernatural

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASLIMONALISA TV Star Monalisa says Indian audience enjoy enjoy genres of drama and supernatural

TV actress Monalisa who rose to fame after Bigg Boss has talked about why television shows, in the end, take a melodramatic turn and then revolve around household or family drama.

Monalisa, who is currently seen playing a character of Iravati with grey shades in the new show "Namak Ishq Ka", told IANS: "(A TV show is melodramatic) Because it is made for the household. We watch television sitting at home. I think maximum women watch television. What I have seen in my two-year journey in television is that women watch and children watch."

She also said the audience prefers the genres of drama and supernatural on the small screen.

"They love to watch these kinds of shows… supernatural, family drama, and drama emotional. People like these things so the makers make the shows accordingly," she said.

Monalisa also clarified and said, "The show is in no way trying to objectify women. What is seen in the trailers is a depiction of the reality of a stage dancer's life. If you were to go to a similar celebration, this is what you would witness."

She stressed that the show depicts what already exists in society.

"So we are not glorifying it but presenting a very real scenario that exists in society. We are trying to talk about how a stage dancer from Bihar, who works under such circumstances, goes on to become the daughter-in-law of an upstanding family. Being a stage dancer is just one facet of Chamcham's life."

Monalisa added: "We are showing how she is so much more than just her profession. She is a girl with morals and values who deserves a chance at happiness in life."

"Namak Ishq Ka" is currently being aired on Colors TV showcases the story of a dancer named Chamcham, who hopes to get married, but society is not ready to accept her as a daughter-in-law.

Earlier, Gul Khan producer of the show "Namak Ishq Ka" took to her Instagram and shared a video of Monalisa from the show in which she was seen dancing to a Bhojpuri number. She was looking dead gorgeous dressed in a sequins wine-colored skirt and top.

(with IANS inputs)