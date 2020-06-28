TV couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeeta Chauhan to marry on June 30, Sasural Simar Ka actor shares pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH RAISINGHAN TV couple Manish Raisinghan and Sangeeta Chauhan to marry on June 30

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Manish Raisinghan is all set to tie the knot with his lady love and actress Sangeeta Chauhan on June 30. The wedding ceremony will be held at a Gurudwara in Mumbai’s Andheri. Only 5 people will attend the wedding, and even their parents would not be physically present at the venue. Manish explained in an interview to Spotboye, "My mom doesn't keep well and I don't want to risk her health by taking her out in this pandemic. Similarly, Sangieta's parents are also old and hence we decided that we will go ahead without their presence. Will get married, come home, and take their blessings. They also agreed to the decision."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Manish Raisinghan expressed his happiness and excitement on getting married to his ladylove and said, "Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega shadi? Me? Hahaha But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid me God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter*Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan".

Furthermore, the actor added, "A big big Thank you to everyone for making being a part of this joy and exponentially grow it by carrying it in ur hearts. Thank you to all the media houses for making this a celebration all around. Thank you all for being a support and blessing always and now enthusiastically participating in this wedding in every capacity you all can and help me make my lady feel special.... thank you to each one of u who is reading this and blessing us. Love u all... #thankyou #gratitude #sangeitachauhaan #manishraisinghan #sanman\''.

Manish Raisinghan has played pivotal roles in soaps like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Kahiin to Hoga, Teen Bahuraaniyaan and Waaris.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta Chauhan has featured in shows such as Piyaa Albela and Naagin 3. She was earlier married to a man named Chirag Shah and the two separated in 2017.

