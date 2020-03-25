Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Smriti Khanna, 9-months pregnant, shares heartfelt post amid coronavirus pandemic

TV actress Smriti Khanna, who is 9-months pregnant, flaunted her baby bump in her latest Instagram post and shared a heartfelt post amid coronavirus pandemic. The actress and her husband Gautam Gupta are expecting their first child together. In her post, the actress revealed that she is nervous as they await the arrival of their baby during this dark time. Smriti reveals that her excitement is sky-high but she is also afraid.

Smriti Khanna addressed her post to her baby and wrote, "Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing. Also know that you’re celebrated each day. Every kick, roll and movement within is noticed and adored. I hope you’re feeling all the love I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all

#babybump #quarantinelife #9monthspregnant #thistooshallpass"

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta were seen together in Colors show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and tied the knot on 23rd November 2017. The actor have worked in many other shows. While Gautam Gupta featured in Ekta Kapoor's Star Plus show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Smriti was last seen in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She has been on a break since then.

