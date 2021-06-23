TV actress Shiny Doshi announces engagement with boyfriend Lavesh, shares dreamy proposal video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAVESH_K Shiny Doshi announces engagement with boyfriend Lavesh

TV actress Shiny Doshi is engaged to her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani . The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her dreamy beach proposal. Lavesh proposed Shiny and the actress said Yes. The video showed the lovestruck duo at a beach setting, sitting in the moonlight and enjoying their dinner. Lavesh knelt down to propose to Shiny and she was happily surprised before hugging him in a tight embrace. Shiny captioned the post, "It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k #happythree #forever #engaged"

Lavesh also shared glimpse of their special night with Ed Sheeran's most popular song Perfect in the background. He wrote, "What can I say? Well I absolutely lucked out. She's perfect. I went down on my knees & she said 'Yes'. The smartest decision she ever made. Maybe. But I'm sure I've done some good to get this right. She's my #baeforlife. Happy 3 to us! @shinydoshi15."

Shiny's industry friends congratulated her on the engagement. Sara Khan wrote, "Awwwwwww bless! Lots n lots n lots of love, hugs , kisses and wishes." Geeta Phogat commented, "Many congratulations Shiny.. so beautiful." Tina Datta wrote, "Ommggg congratulations babbyyy .. lots n lots of love and happiness," while Vahbeez said, "Awwwwww congratulations."

Shiny and Lavesh plan to get married soon as the lockdown lifts and things are normal. Talking about her wedding, the actress told India Today, "We will be getting married soon. As as soon as things are normal and the lockdown due to Covid ends, we will tie the knot."