Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Sejal Sharma of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame commits suicide

TV actress Sejal Sharma, who was last seen in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has committed suicide on Friday morning. According to the reports in TellyChakkar, the actress enjoyed acting and dancing and loved working. It is said that her professional front might not be the reason of thus drastic step but her personal life. In the show, Sejal was seen as Simmi Khosla, leading actor Ansh Bagri aka Rocky's adoptive sister.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji was Sejal Sharma’s first show and she was very excited to be a part of it. Hailing from Udaipur, Sejal always wanted to be an actress and loved dancing. She came to Mumbai in 2017 and started giving auditions. During a chat about her journey, the TV actress told TellyChakkar that it was difficult for her to convince her middle-class parents for her career in acting. Moreover, she wanted to be independent and had never taken financial help from her parents.

Talking about her first big break, Sejal said, 'This is my first TV show (Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji). I am happy to be part of the Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Since childhood, I have wished to become an actor, and finally, my wishes have come true. I am an avid watcher of television and feel proud that I am now part of this industry. Along with acting, I love dancing. My character is very interesting and will bring a big twist in the show.'

Before the TV show, Sejal had been part of advertisements for brands such as Vivo (with Aamir Khan) and Usha Fans (Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya). She has also done a web-series named Azad Parinde. Her first advertisement project was for Motorola.

On a related note, TV actor Kushal Punjabi has also committed suicide due to depression. His troubled personal life was the reason that’s he decided to take this big step. The news of his death shook the TV industry and left his actor friends shocked.

