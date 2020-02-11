Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. TV actress Chahat Pandey injured while walking barefoot

TV actress Chahat Pandey injured while walking barefoot

For the shoot, artistes were supposed to be barefoot and there was a sequence where few pieces of glass were lying on the floor. Unknowingly, Chahat walked on them and hurt herself in the right foot. She was immediately given first-aid by the makers and even taken to the nearest hospital.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 19:52 IST
TV actress Chahat Pandey injured while walking barefoot

TV actress Chahat Pandey injured while walking barefoot

Actress Chahat Pandey, who is currently seen in the TV show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", was recently injured during the shoot of one of the episodes.

For the shoot, artistes were supposed to be barefoot and there was a sequence where few pieces of glass were lying on the floor. Unknowingly, Chahat walked on them and hurt herself in the right foot. She was immediately given first-aid by the makers and even taken to the nearest hospital.

"It was for the first time that I was shooting barefoot for my character. It took me a couple of days to get used to it. During the break, when I went to feed the dogs onset, there was a piece of glass that pierced through my skin and I got hurt. With immediate treatment, I was able to get back to the set and complete the shot on the same day," she said.

"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony TV.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News