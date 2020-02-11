TV actress Chahat Pandey injured while walking barefoot

Actress Chahat Pandey, who is currently seen in the TV show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", was recently injured during the shoot of one of the episodes.

For the shoot, artistes were supposed to be barefoot and there was a sequence where few pieces of glass were lying on the floor. Unknowingly, Chahat walked on them and hurt herself in the right foot. She was immediately given first-aid by the makers and even taken to the nearest hospital.

"It was for the first time that I was shooting barefoot for my character. It took me a couple of days to get used to it. During the break, when I went to feed the dogs onset, there was a piece of glass that pierced through my skin and I got hurt. With immediate treatment, I was able to get back to the set and complete the shot on the same day," she said.

"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony TV.