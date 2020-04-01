Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Sushant Singh's society quarantined after COVID-19 positive case found in adjacent tower

TV actor Sushant Singh's society has been quarantined by the BMC after a COVID-19 positive case was found in the adjacent tower in their society. The actor and his wife Molina Singh took to social media to share the photos and also lauded BMC for sanitizing the area and taking precautionary measures to contain the virus from spreading. In a post on Facebook, Molina revealed that all the gates of their society have been locked and even the vendors are allowed till the outside gate after the incident.

She wrote, "So now, My society has been quarantined! Adjacent tower, confirm case.#staysafe #staypositive" In another post she said, "Vigilant police outside since last evening. BMC has sanitized the area. ( Lift ,staircase,lobby ) . Essential deliveries allowed only upto society gates. Good job #BMC #maharashtrapolice"

On the other hand, Sushant also took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Our residential complex has been put under quarantine. Gates have been locked by the authorities. Yesterday a Covid-19 +ve case was discovered, their whole family has been taken to Govt Quarantine facility. Hope they all recover, and it doesn’t spread."

Our residential complex has been put under quarantine. Gates have been locked by the authorities. Yesterday a Covid-19 +ve case was discovered, their whole family has been taken to Govt Quarantine facility. Hope they all recover, and it doesn’t spread. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) March 31, 2020

The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home till April 15. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with no work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page