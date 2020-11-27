TV actor Shaheer Sheikh marries girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in court, second wedding in June 2021?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEERNSHEIKH TV actor Shaheer Sheikh gets married to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry but not anymore. The handsome hunk has finally been taken. The TV actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in a court a few days ago. Earlier it was said that Shaheer is planning to get married in December this year, but now the duo has taken their relationship to next level. According to the reports in TOI, Shaheer and Ruchikaa flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their court marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Richikaa's family. They are planning to have a second traditional wedding in June 2021.

Recently, Shaheer announced his engagement with Ruchikaa by sharing a cute photo on Instagram. In the picture, Shaheer is seen holding her hand which has the engagement ring as she laughs her heart out. He wrote, "#TuHasdiRaveexcited for the rest of my life..#ikigai"

Who is Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor?

Ruchikaa Kapoor, wife of TV actor Sheheer Sheikh, is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. The duo met on the sets of the film 'Judgementall Hai Kyaa', starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, two years ago. While Ruchikaa was handling work on the sets, Shaheer was frequently seen joining the cast for dinners. The duo has been dating each other for a year and a half.

Shaheer first sparked relationship rumours with Ruchikaa when he introduced her to the world as 'my girl' in one of his Instagram posts. Sharing a picture of her with her face covered with her hair, Shaheer wrote, "Mommy there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls (sic)." In the next slide, he had written, "Never mind, it's my girl."

In another post, Shaheer shared a selfie with Richikaa making weird faces and wrote, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time."

Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

