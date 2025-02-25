TV actor Jennifer Winget moves to Netflix with Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Bhasin's mystery thriller TV industries most popular and stylish actor Jennifer Winget is returning to films after a seven years. Her last film was opposite Kunal Kohli in 2018.

Several actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Yami Gautam and Mouni Roy started their acting careers from TV and made it big in the film industry as well. While some switched to films and could not make a mark, there are several actors like Jennifer Winget and Shaheer Sheikh, who choose to stick to TV and make the most of it. They are not only one of the highest-paid TV actors but also have several awards in their kitty. While Shaheer made his film debut in 2024 with Kriti Sanon's OTT film Do Patti, Jennifer on the other hand, is now moving to Netflix after working on two OTT projects.

Jennifer Winget's new series announced

Netflix India has shared a post regarding a new release that features several film and OTT actors. While the title of this film has not been revealed yet, the genre has been revealed. The mystery thriller features Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Chaitanya Choudhry. The web series is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra & Sapna Malhotra, and written & directed by Rensil D'Silva. The release date of this Netflix series has not been announced yet.

Jennifer Winget has featured in several films

Jennifer Winget started her acting career as a child actor in Aamir Khan's 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum. She later featured in Rani Mukherjee's debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. She has been featured in several other films as a supporting artist in 2000's Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, 2003's Kuch Naa Kaho and 2013's Life Reboot Nahi Hoti. She took a leading role in 2018's Phir Se... opposite Kunal Kohli. While Jenni took side roles on the big screen, she has always been the centre of attraction on the small screen.

Jennifer has given several hit shows

Jennifer started her TV journey as a child artist in several hit shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahin To Hoga. She later won the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikkha and later hosted reality shows like Laughter Ke Phatke and Comedy Circus 3. Making a switch to daily soaps, she returned with the leading role of Dr Riddhima in Star One's hit youth show, Dil Mil Gaye in 2009.

Since then the actor has played lead roles in several hit and award-winning shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. She has also been featured in two web series Alt Balaji's Code M and SonyLIV's Raisinghani VS Raisinghani. She will next be seen in the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra birthday special: 'Mrs' is a remake of this critically acclaimed Malayalam film