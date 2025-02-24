Sanya Malhotra birthday special: 'Mrs' is a remake of this critically acclaimed Malayalam film Sanya Malhotra has turned 32 years old on Tuesday. The actor has recently clinched attention to herself with the recently released OTT film Mrs But do you know that it is a remake of a highly appreciated Malayalam film?

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who raised temperature in the last single Aankh with Sunidhi Chauhan clinched the nation's attention with her OTT film 'Mrs'. For the unversed, Sanya Malhotra plays the lead role in this film along with Nishant Dahiya, Kawaljit Singh and Siya Mahajan in the Zee5 film. 'Mrs' has been directed by Arati Kadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Smita Baliga. The actor has turned 32 today and on the occasion let's reflect on her film, which is earning her praises as time passes by.

'Mrs' is a Hindi remake of Malayalam film

'Mrs.' is the story of Richa, that depicts the life of a married girl, who finds her identity while living her life in the kitchen. The film is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. It is significant to note that the Malayalam drama film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' was released in 2021. The film is written and directed by Jeo Baby. It features Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in leading roles. Recently Jeo was asked about his film being remade in Hindi. The director added that he's happy that his concept is reaching more and more people with 'Mrs'.

'Mrs' at film festivals

'Mrs' had its World Premiere at the Talinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17, 2023. Moreover, the film was expected to release in 2024, but it could not happen. The Asia premiere of Sanya Malhotra's film 'Mrs' was held at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film was screened at the festival on November 22. Sanya's film has already won praise at many international film festivals including the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Before 'Mrs', Sanya was last seen in Baby John, Sam Bahadur and Jawan. She will next be seen in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also features Manish Paul and Rohit Saraf.

Also Read: Loved Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava? 7 films on OTT that speak volumes about the actor’s calibre