This actress once turned down the iconic role of Draupadi in BR Chopra's Mahabharat Read on to know about the Bollywood actress who was originally cast as Draupadi in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, but decided to choose films over this television serial.

Entering the film industry and making a name is not an easy task. Several newcomers start their acting careers on television before getting opportunities in films. However, there are times when fresh talent faces a dilemma, receiving major role offers from both television and the film industry, making it a tough choice to decide which path to take.

In this article, we are going to tell you about the actress who once turned down the iconic role of Draupadi in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and chose to go for movies.

Juhi Chawla once turned down role of Draupadi in BR Chopra's Mahabharat

The actress is none other than Juhi Chawla. For the unversed, Juhi was originally selected for the role of Draupadi in the iconic TV series directed by BR Chopra. She had cleared the screen test and was chosen for the part. However, she opted out because she signed on to feature in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Ultimately, the role of Draupadi in the TV series was played by Roopa Ganguly.

In an interview, Juhi Chawla revealed that at the beginning of her career, she didn't know people and knew only a few of them, including BR Chopra. She recalled her meeting with him and she went to him along with her pictures and she screen tested her for the role of Draupadi and even selected her for the part. However, when she signed Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, BR Chopra told her, "Don't do it (my show). TV rehne do, if your film is getting made, work there."

About BR Chopra's Mahabharat

BR Chopra's Mahabharat is considered one of the most loved television shows in Indian television history. The mythological epic series was well-received by the audience upon its release. The star cast of the serial includes Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bheeshma, Feroz Khan as Arjun, Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishtira, Praveen Kumar Sobti as Bheem, Pankaj Dheer as Karna, Puneet Issar as Duryodhana, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi and others.

Juhi Chawla's known films

Juhi Chawla has delivered several hits in her acting career so far. Her notable films include Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Duplicate, Swarg and others. On the work front, the 58-year-old actress was last seen in Netflix's historical thriller series The Railway Men, where she played the role of Rajeshwari Janglay. The series also features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan and others in key roles.

