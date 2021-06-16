The Kapil Sharma Show to return soon; Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda reunite for new season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNA ABHISHEK Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a new season with the old cast and some new additions. Recently, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda reunited for a meet. Bharti Singh has shared a video on social media featuring the other two actors saying they cannot wait to resume shooting for the upcoming season.

Krushna too announced the return of the cast for the new season of the show. However, he deleted the post later. He had posted a picture with Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda. The trio had their first meeting with the creative team after the show went off air in February. “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda,” the actor had captioned the photo.

The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Earlier in March, Kapil and other cast members of the show called for new members to audition for the new season.

"I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment," Kapil said in a statement.

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.