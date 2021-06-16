Fans ask 'who's mystery boy' as Janhvi Kapoor makes stunning splash with bikini pictures, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor makes quite a splash with a new set of bikini pictures she posted on Wednesday. Janhvi wears a white and leopard print bikini in the photograph she posted on Instagram. She does not reveal details of the shoot or vacation where it was clicked.

In one of the images, Janhvi is seen coming out of the water with the sun setting behind her. Another picture has the actress running towards the sea. She is seen holding hands with a guy. The last picture has the actress sitting on a rock and gazing at the sea. "Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting," she captioned the beach pics.

Soon after she posted pictures, fans were quick to ask 'who's the mystery boy' in the pics. Several commented on the post asking her about the guy. While the actress did not mention anything about her company in the post, Janhvi did tag the guy in the photo. He's identified as Orhan Awatramani.

On the work front, Janhvi's latest release is the horror-comedy film "Roohi" which released in March. The film directed by Hardik Mehta, also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead.

Also read: Janhvi-Boney Kapoor visit Hinduja Hospital where Anshula & Dilip Kumar are admitted | PICS

The actress is also expected next to be seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy film "Dostana 2". The film recently courted controversy when Dharma announced that it will recast for the film. It is still unclear if Janhvi will be associated with the project. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read on the Instagram handle dharmamovies.

Apart from this, she also has period drama ‘Takht’. The film will also feature Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai‘s Good Luck Jerry’.