The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh on Navjot Singh Sidhu's return, '..as if I only had this job'

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh became one of the top trends on Twitter soon after the results of the Punjab Assembly elections were declared on March 10 (Thursday). As Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced massive defeat from the Amritsar East seat a meme fest began on Twitter, pointing out that Archana should be worried about her position on the show as Sidhu can make a comeback. But finally, Archana broke her silence on the ongoing trolls and memes made on her.

Speaking to The Times of India, Archana has said the meme-flooding is nothing new for her. "I am not affected by these memes because it is not something new. What I am surprised about is how a person who has quit and joined politics, is still being connected with what I'm doing on the show. I have never been involved in politics. I have a particular role in the show, which I am doing diligently, but somehow when there is something new happening to Sidhu, memes are made on me. Isn’t that strange," she said.

"But people on social media are behaving as if I only have this job and no other work in life. If ever Sidhu decides to come back or the channel or producer of the show wants Sidhu back, I am always willing to move on and find some other project.," she added.

Everyone knows Sidhu was a popular face of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. But later he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as he pursued his political career.