Teejay Sidhu's special wedding anniversary post for husband Karanvir Bohra will make you go awww

Television's adorable couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu are celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sunday (April 24). On the celebratory occasion, Teejay posted a special video with Karanvir on her Instagram. Her post included moments and glimpses from their wedding day to the current date. Not just the video, but also her sweet captions caught everyone's attention. The lady in her post asked KV to never stop being who he is, 'a bright, beautiful healing energy in a world that so desperately needs more light.'

For the caption, Teejay wrote, "Happy anniversary, my love! What can I say that I haven't already told you? You are the kindest, sweetest, most big-hearted human being I know. Never stop being who you are, sweety.. a bright, beautiful healing energy in a world that so desperately needs more light. I love our journey together.. it just keeps on getting better and better!"

"Let's continue to shine and inspire.. to laugh and have fun.. to travel and explore.. to grow together in kindness, love and trust so we that we may be the best example for our daughters.. I love you. Edit: Thank my dearest @vienna_love," she concluded. Responding to the post, Karanvir commented, "Awwwww sweet pie. I love you."

On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra added an adorable screenshot of his video call with Teejay and daughter Gia Vanessa Snow and wrote, "Happy anniversary my sweetie pie @bombaysunshine #sweet16 years to us, Having you in my life I can fight any battle, withstand any force coz You are the love of my life… P.s. My lil #jija… I miss you so much @thebabysnowflake."

Meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra recently got evicted from the Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' after he received fewer votes from audiences. Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes. 'Mere jagah koi aur hota suicide kar leta': Karanvir Bohra reveals he is down with many debts in life

When jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the maximum votes compared to Payal and Karanvir, resulting in actor's elimination.