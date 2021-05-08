Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JHANGIANIPREETI Talaash Ek Sitare Ki: Why is Mohabbatein girl Preeti Jhangiani missing from the limelight?

Actress Preeti Jhangiani made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein. The actress got her big break with a YRF film and instantly became a popular name with her charming screen presence and hard work. However, after starring in movies, she went missing from the limelight. Preeti has worked with many big names of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and others. So where is Preeti Jhangiani now? Let's know about it in India TV's special show Talaash Ek Sitare Ki.

With her first film Mohabbetein, Preeti Jhangiani had made a name for herself. She first appeared in a Rajshri Productions music album Yeh Hai Prem opposite Abbas. Soon after she bagged her debut film MOhabbatein. The actress told Charul Malik, "While I got the film very easily, it was a lot of hard work that went behind the role." Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani revealed that Preeti had to learn Kathak and Bharatnatyam for her role in Mohabbatein and used to attend classes early morning, then go to shoot.

Recalling the days of Mohabbatein, Preeti Jhangiani revealed that she learned a lot from all the actors in the film. She lauded Aishwarya's grace and how she used to be polite with the cast and crew. She mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan taught her how songs should be emoted. He told her that if you will not sing the song, you will not be able to bring out the emotions.

Talking about her personal life, Preeti said that she has a very busy life, however, her husband Parvin Dabbas is very supportive. Other than running behind her two sons, she also has Pro Panja League and keeps her on her toes. It is a professional Arm Wrestling tournament in India. The league was founded by Swen Entertainment in 2020.