Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki: Where did Minissha Lamba go missing after delivering powerpacked performances in films?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINISSHA_LAMBA Where did Minissha Lamba go missing?

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba delivered some power-packed performances in films before she went missing from the limelight, In India TV's special show Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki, we will find out what the actress is up to these days. Where did Minissha Lamba go missing? What made her leave the films? What is she doing now?

Minissha Lamba wanted to be a reporter at first but turned to films. She starred in movies like Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Dus Kahaniyaan, Kidnap, Bachna Ae Haseeno,Shaurya, Well Done Abba and others, She worked with all the big names of the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Boman Irani and others.

Minissha may not be seen on the big screen lately, but she is very active on social media. She keeps entertaining fans with her pictures and videos. Her latest posts hint that she is working on a project. Interestingly, Minissha Lamba also worked in TV, she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, and daily soaps like Tenali Raman and Internet Wala Love.

When the team of Talaash Ek Sitaare Ki started looking for Minissha Lamba, her co-star Karanvir Bohra revealed that the shooting for her film is complete and that Minissha is currently enjoying the holidays. The actress is currently staying in Delhi in the New Friends Colony area of ​​the capital.

When host Charul Malik interacted with her, Minissha Lamba revealed, "I don't like to live in limelight much. I have not given an interview for many days, but this is not the first time. Even though I have been away from films, I am ready for a comeback.''

Talking about staying away from films, Minissha said, "I was not getting the kind of offers that I wanted to do in terms of roles. So I had to wait longer. Those times were difficult for me. '