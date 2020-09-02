Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFER_MISTRY_BANSIWAL Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry pens heartfelt adieu to co-stars Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh

One of the most loved shows on the Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has recently witnessed two exits from the show. Neha Mehta, who played Taarak Mehta's wife Anjali Bhabhi and actor Gurucharan Singh who plays Sodhi won't be seen in the show from now on. They have been replaced by actors Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Suri respectively. AS the two bid their adieu to the show, their co-star Jennifer Mistry penned down an emotional post for them.

Sharing pictures with Neha and Gurucharan, Jennifer wrote, "The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it... Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)...After seeing today 's episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore... Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them"

She also gave a heartfelt welcom to the new actors and said, "Now, can we welcome the new additions in Tmkoc family @Ballusuri (Balvinder Singh Suri-Sodhi) and @Sunayanaf (Sunaina Fozdar-Anjali) with open hearts and without any judgments... Welcome Ballu ji and Sunayana"

Neha Mehta quit the show because of some issues with the production house. She told Bombay Times, "Yes, there were issues, but I believe that sometimes, silence speaks for itself. Also, I felt that I needed to move on and grow. I need to explore other platforms like films and web series. Also, when you become a part of a project for such a long time, you settle into a comfort zone and don’t think of any other opportunities. Over the last few years, I got some interesting offers, but I let them go because I felt this show was my family."

On the other hand, Gurucharan Singh left the show because of his father's health, his father even went through a surgery and he wants to be with him.

The shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed on July 10th after the COVID19 lockdown and fresh episodes starting airing on TV from July 22.

