Image Source : FILE IMAGES Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah tops Most searched Movies & TV Shows 2020 list, beats Bigg Boss and Mirzapur

Yahoo's annual list of most searched celebrities, movies and TV shows came a while back and ever since fans have been going crazy thinking about where their favourite ones stand. The list which was unveiled on Tuesday has popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' on the top spot beating the rest. The mythological epics Mahabharat and Ramayan that saw a re-run on Television during the coronavirus imposed lockdown performed better than others and took the second and the fourth position. Others like Bigg Boss and Mirzapur also made it to the list of top 10.

Number three position was grabbed by late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara.' The romantic drama also featured Sanjana Sanghi and was released on Disney+Hotstar. Interestingly, the actor due to his death was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was the most searched female celebrity, according to a yearend list.

The number five spot on the list was occupied by The Kapil Sharma Show and the sixth was taken by Tiger Shroff starrer action film Baaghi 3.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 took the seventh spot while the eight one was taken by Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D that was released in the theaters earlier this year.

Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi took the ninth spot while the much-talked about series Mirzapur came on the tenth position.

The result is based on anonymised interest patterns of users, according to what was searched for, read, recommended, and shared.