Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah attacked by goon, shares picture online

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMAYSHAH_5 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah attacked by goon

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Samaya Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in the comedy show, has been attacked by a goon in his building in Mumbai. The actor has filed a police complaint against the person and also shared his picture on his Instagram sharing the experience. The actor's mother claimed that this is not the first time that they experience it. On October 27, a man started abusing the actor outside his Borivali residence. The CCTV footage of the same has also surfaced on the internet,

Taking to Instagram, Samaya Shah wrote, "This man came in my building two days back, started abusing me for no reason, i have no idea who is he?, what was reason behind abusing me? He was also giving me threat that i will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens. Thankyou."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMAYSHAH_5 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah attacked by goon

The actor also opened up about the incident to Spotboye and said, "My entire family and I are under a lot of stress and hence we decided to seek legal help after which we finally filed a police complaint this afternoon."

His mother also revealed that this is not the first time they have experienced something like this and said, "It wasn’t the first time- in the last 15 days, it is for the third time that we experienced something like this. We stay on the first floor and we have a main road facing the house. All of sudden while I was at the window, I saw a guy passing by in a rickshaw abusing Samay loudly. I wasn’t able to see his face. Then one more time this guy entered our building premises and started yelling and threatening to kill him. We went to him and asked what his problem with Samay is but he didn’t reply and instead continued using bad language. And this was for the third time when he attacked Samay."

She added, "I can’t tell you how disturbed I am with the whole incident. I fear to send him on shoots alone as he must be stalking him. Yesterday, we got hold of the building CCTV footage and we were shocked to see, not only him but there were more than 5 people who were waiting outside the gate. I just hope the police nabs them the soonest."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage