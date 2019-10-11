Friday, October 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Promo: Jethalal’s expression when Dayaben calls him Tapu Ke Papa is priceless

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Promo: Jethalal’s expression when Dayaben calls him Tapu Ke Papa is priceless

After much-a-do, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani is returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Here's what happened when Jethalal heard her voice after a long time.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2019 12:55 IST
Representative News Image

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Promo: Jethalal’s expression when Dayaben calls him Tapu Ke Papa is priceless

Counted amongst one of the long-running shows of the small screen, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience from the past 11 years. A lot of characters have been entertaining us for quite a long time like Jethalal, Babita Ji, Tappu, Bapu Ji, etc. But one character which the fans have been missing out was that of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. Well, now it is confirmed that the actress is making a comeback on the show and here is the first glimpse.

In a recent promo, which has been doing rounds on the internet. Jethala is seen talking to his wife after a long time. It all happens because of Sundarlal, Dayaben's brother. In the promo, Jethalal, Bapuji, and Babita are seen sitting in the room while the man is seen saying that he does not miss his wife. But as soon as he hears her hysterical voice saying 'Tapu Ke Papa,' he gets all nostalgic and the expression which comes on his face wins everyone’s hearts.

Related Stories

Have a look:

The actress was away from the show after she took her maternity break and this promo confirms her arrival on the show.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Related Video

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryOn Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, witness his first look from Chehre Next StoryMakers of Ujda Chaman accuse 'Bala' of copyright violations  