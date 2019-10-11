Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Promo: Jethalal’s expression when Dayaben calls him Tapu Ke Papa is priceless

Counted amongst one of the long-running shows of the small screen, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience from the past 11 years. A lot of characters have been entertaining us for quite a long time like Jethalal, Babita Ji, Tappu, Bapu Ji, etc. But one character which the fans have been missing out was that of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. Well, now it is confirmed that the actress is making a comeback on the show and here is the first glimpse.

In a recent promo, which has been doing rounds on the internet. Jethala is seen talking to his wife after a long time. It all happens because of Sundarlal, Dayaben's brother. In the promo, Jethalal, Bapuji, and Babita are seen sitting in the room while the man is seen saying that he does not miss his wife. But as soon as he hears her hysterical voice saying 'Tapu Ke Papa,' he gets all nostalgic and the expression which comes on his face wins everyone’s hearts.

Have a look:

The actress was away from the show after she took her maternity break and this promo confirms her arrival on the show.

