Madhya Pradesh: Five hospitalised after gas leak from cylinder in Indore

Indore:

As many as five people were hospitalised after they complained of difficulty while breathing following a gas leak in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night, said a police official. The gas leak was reported after a cylinder was being dismantled by a scrap dealer in the city.

A senior police official said that the incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Raoji Bazaar police station. He said the people complained of breathing issues after the cylinder was cut open by the scrap dealer. They have been hospitalised and their condition is stable, another official said.

"The incident occurred in the Raoji Bazaar PS area. A man named Shahzad owns a scrap shop. He was attempting to cut a cylinder open for sale. When a suspected gas leaked from the cylinder, residents experienced breathing difficulties... The fire engine brought the cylinder to an open space and continuously poured water on it," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Disesh Aggarwal told news agency ANI.

"The pungent smell and suspected gas leak from the cylinder caused breathing difficulties. However, the situation is under control. A woman living nearby, in her fifties and already a heart patient, was reportedly taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. The relevant department, Industrial Health and Safety, has been informed, and they will confirm the specific gas," he added.

A probe has now been launched by the officials.

Gas leak in Jaunpur

Another gas leak was reported in an Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) pipeline in Jaunpur of neigbhouring Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The gas leak had triggered a fire in the Kotwali area of the city, injuring at least two people. However, the situation was brought under control immediately and a major accident was averted.

According to officials, the gas leak happened after the IOAGPL pipeline was allegedly hit by an excavator (JCB) in the Phool Mandi area which comes under the jurisdiction of the Sipah police station.

Once the incident happened, a fire brigade team was immediately rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. The officials at the IOAGPL also shut the gas supply, which helped in averting a major tragedy.

"Prompt action by the fire brigade helped avert a major mishap," news agency PTI quoted Circle Officer (City) Goldy Gupta as saying.

