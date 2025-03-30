Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Kajal Pisal replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben? Know here The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have confirmed to a news portal that they have signed an actor for the role of Dayaben.

Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the popular TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) took a break from the show and went on her maternity leave in 2018 and hasn't returned since. Her fans have been eagerly waiting for her return for many years. However, as per reports, the makers of the sitcom have confirmed that Disha will not be returning to the show. Earlier, reports suggested that the makers were looking for a new Dayaben and had been conducting auditions for the character. Reportedly, the makers and Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of one of the longest-running Indian shows, have finally found someone fit for the new role.

Is Kajal Pisal replacing Disha Vakani?

As per media reports, Jhanak actor Kajal Pisal auditioned for Dayaben's role. However, she waited for a call from the makers, but she got no revert. Hence, it remains to see whether reports of Piscal turning new Dayaben are true or not. The makers of the show have confirmed to News 18 that they have signed an actor for the role but won't be revealing her identity for the moment.

Who is Kajal Piscal?

Kajal began her career with a small role in Ekta Kapoor's show Kuchh Is Tara, and next played episodic roles in shows like Savdhaan India, CID and Adaalat. She rose to fame for her role in popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain where she played the character of Ishika Kapoor. She has also been a part of many TV shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Kahi Suni and is currently seen in Jhanak.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was first aired on July 28, 2008, and has been running successfully for the past 16 years. The popular sitcom is doing well and has managed to sustain its place on the TRP charts as well. Last year, the show reached the 4,000-episode mark in February. Despite the absence of Dayaben, the TV serial has still managed to adapt itself with a new perspective on the changing times.

