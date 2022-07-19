Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MUNMUNDUTTA Taarak Mehta fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji goes on a solo trip to Thailand, shares pics with tribal women

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows that has been running for over 13 years now. Not just the storyline but its cast including all the actors keep the audience hooked. One amongst those is actress Munmun Dutta who is seen playing the role of Babita ji and is known for her chemistry with Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Not only this but her offscreen chemistry with Raj Anandkat also managed to catch the attention of her fans. Apart from this, we see every now and then, Munmun's pictures and videos from her Instagram handle going viral. Yet again, the same has managed to catch our eyeballs. The actress who is a travel enthusiast is currently on a solo trip to Thailand and has filled her Instagram with some beautiful photos.

Munmun is making the most of her trip and has even got an opportunity to meet the women of the Karen tribe. Sharing her experience of visiting the Long Neck Karen village, the actress wrote alongside her pictures, "Years ago when I read about them, or saw them in various documentaries, I was intrigued. Finally had the opportunity to visit the Karen tribe women here, an indigenous community found in Thailand-Burma border region. Their stories are fascinating."

She tried to visit as many places as possible. Talking about the same, she wrote, "From visiting one of most visited temples in the country, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep to visiting the tribal village of Long Neck Karen to the serene Huay Tung Tao Lake , cramping up my day with as much places to visit as possible in a small amount of time ."

Have a look:

A few days back, a video of Munmun's special song titled Aadali Naatho Ee Poota from the film Student went viral. In the same, she could be seen dancing on the pole.

Watch it here:

On the professional front, Munmun made her acting debut in the TV show Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. In 2005 she got a part in her debut movie, Kamal Hassan’s Mumbai Xpress and then in 2006, she was cast in the movie Holiday. In 2015, she was also seen in Dhunchak Enterprise. Her breakthrough role came in 2008 with the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character Babitaji continues to be loved by the fans.