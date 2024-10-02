'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Gurucharan Singh to participate in Bigg Boss 18?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gurucharan Singh may be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan's famous reality show Bigg Boss 18 is going to start soon on Colors TV. The makers also shared the promo of the season some time ago, which has made the fans very excited. The names of the contestants also keep coming up on social media every day, but no official information has been revealed yet. Now a report is coming out, according to which Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Sodhi aka Gurcharan Singh is going to enter Bigg Boss 18.

Gurucharan Singh had confirmed that he was approached for BB18

Every year, the names of many stars keep coming up to participate in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. Now the name of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh has come up to participate in Bigg Boss 18. Earlier, Gurucharan Singh's name had also come up for Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, but things did not work out at that time. Now Bigg Boss Tak, which gives moment-to-moment updates of Bigg Boss, has posted on X that "Tarak Mehta's star Gurucharan Singh is going to enter Bigg Boss." Earlier the actor had confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 18. Now fans will have to wait for the full list of contestants to come.

Meanwhile, let us tell you that Gurucharan Singh went missing for a few days. He left for Mumbai from Delhi on 22 April but he did not reach the airport. Moreover, his family and fans were in heavy waters until the actor himself reached Delhi. Post his return, the actor told Delhi Police that he was out on a spiritual trip. However, now the actor is among us and if everything goes well, he can also enter Bigg Boss 18.

