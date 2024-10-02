Alchemy of Souls to Bloodhounds, 5 K-dramas that will keep you hooked up till the end

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX 5 K-dramas on Netflix that will keep you hooked up till the end

The demand for Korean drama series is increasing all over the world. Not only abroad, K-drama series have a strong fan following in India too. This is the reason why more and more Korean drama series and films are being released on OTT platforms. Moreover, seeing the craze of people for K-drama in India, platforms like Netflix are also bringing its Hindi dubbed version. Today in this article, we are going to tell you about those K-drama series on Netflix, which will keep you hooked up till the last episode.

Alchemy of Souls

If you are fond of watching long K-drama series, then 'Alchemy of Souls' is the best for you. The story of this show is about an elite warrior named Nak-Soo, whose soul accidentally gets trapped in the weak body of Mu-Deok. She gets entangled with Jung Uk of a prestigious family, who sometimes becomes her servant and sometimes her master and both of them fall in love, this is how the story progresses. After watching this series, you will not feel like getting up from your place even for a minute. There are a total of 30 episodes in this series, which have been released in two parts.

All Of Us Are Dead

If you are fond of watching both high school drama and zombie series, then you will find a mix of this in the K-drama series 'All of Us Are Dead'. Which is the story of a fictional city Hyosan, in which the school's teenagers are seen trying to escape from a group of zombies, whose terror is spread all over the country. This 12-episode series will also not let you move from your place.

Bloodhounds

This series stars two real-life good friends Woo-Doo-Hwan and Lee-Sang-Yi. In this action crime drama series, former Marines players later become boxers. The fate of both brings them together, where both have the same past. Both have to go through financial difficulties. The story shows how he overcomes all the difficulties and exposes the private loan company that cheated him.

Business Proposal

If you are interested in an office romance, then OTT platforms have a solution for this too. The K-drama series Business Proposal, which depicts office romance, will make you want to watch it again and again. The story of this series is about the CEO of a food company and a girl working in the research team in his office, whom a fake date brings closer to each other, but with time they fall in love with each other.

Celebrity

Hearing these words may bring Bollywood stars to our minds, but this Korean series is crazy all over the world. A perfect mix of thriller and romance, the Celebrity series is the most addictive series of K-drama, watching which you will not even think of bathing or eating. This is the story of a former rich girl who has to go to everyone's house and work as a saleswoman.

