Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Champak chacha apologises to Raj Thackeray's MNS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Amit Bhatt issues an apology letter to MNS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently landed in a controversy over a scene in one of its episodes. In the scene, Amit Bhatt, who plays Champaklal Gada says that Hindi is the common language of Mumbai. This didn't go down well with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the obvious reason. Even netizens reacted to it strongly.

Taking to Twitter, MNS demanded an apology from the makers of the show. MNS Chitrapat Sena president Amey Khopkar wrote that these 'Gujarati insects' must be stopped and the Maharashtrian actors who are part of the show should be ashamed of themselves. Amey Khopkar even threatened Amit Bhatt of the dire consequences if he doesn't apologise.

Soon, Amit Bhatt issued an apology letter saying that Mumbai's language is Marathi and he is proud of it. Expressing regret, the actor said he will be cautious regarding not to repeat this mistake.

Even Asit Kumarr Modi took to Twitter to write, ''मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. जय हिन्द''.

मुंबई महाराष्ट्र में है और हमारे महाराष्ट्र की राजभाषा भाषा मराठी ही है. इस में कोई डाउट नहीं है. मैं भारतीय हूँ . महाराष्ट्रियन हूँ और गुजराती भी हूँ. सारी भारतीय भाषाओं का सम्मान करता हूँ. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 जय हिन्द, — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

सारी भारतीय भाषा हमारी राष्ट्र भाषा है हर भारतीय भाषा का सम्मान हो . हम सब भारतीय एक है 🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/y4fOHjZbRq — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) March 3, 2020

Later, TMKOC shared a video on Twitter alongside a caption which reads, ''The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC!''.

The only thing we believe in spreading is love and happiness! We apologize if we have hurted any sentiments through our show. We believe in unity in diversity & respect for each and every religion and its mother tongue. Keep smiling & keep watching #TMKOC! @AsitKumarrModi @sabtv pic.twitter.com/WoIYgyNo3n — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) March 3, 2020

The controversial dialogue about Hindi being Mumbai’s language was in a scene in which Bapu ji urges everyone to settle for Hindi as a language for writing Suvichar on the board. He stated that they’re in Mumbai, hence they should use Hindi. If they would have been in Chennai, then it would be Tamil.