Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah crosses 1 million subscribers on YouTube

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

India's one of the most loved sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has added another feather in its cap. The show has crossed 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running TV shows. The first episode of the show aired in July 2008.

For the unversed, the show revolves around the residents of a fictional Gokuldham Society in Mumbai with Jethalal and his family at the center.

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah landed in a controversy over a scene in one of its episodes. In the scene, Amit Bhatt, who plays Champaklal Gada says Hindi is the common language of Mumbai. This didn't go down well with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the obvious reason. Even netizens reacted to it strongly.

Later, Amit Bhatt issued an apology letter asserting that Mumbai's main language is Marathi and he is proud of it. Expressing regret, the actor said he will be cautious and will not repeat the mistake.

Meanwhile, Priya Ahuja known for her role of Rita Reporter is returning to the show after maternity leave. Priya embraced motherhood last year. She gave birth to a baby boy on November 27.

Priya's husband Malav Rajda, who is also one of the directors of the show took to Instagram to share a short clip of Rita's comeback in the show. ''AND RITA IS BACK AFTER HER MATERNITY BREAK it always feels good wen she has to follow my orders,'' he captioned the post.