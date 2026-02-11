Surbhi Jyoti, Qubool Hai actress, announces first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri | See post Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti shared a good news with her fans on Wednesday. She announced her first pregnancy with husband and actor Summit Suri through a post on Instagram.

New Delhi:

The popular TV actress, Surbhi Jyoti, has given her fans good news to enjoy. The actress announced that she is expecting her firstborn in June 2026. She gave the information to the public through an emotional post on Instagram. In her Instagram post, Surbhi and her husband Sumit Suri can be seen putting their feet up along with tiny shoes. Her fans and Instagram users have showered the actress with love along with the baby announcement.

She is most popular for playing a part in hit series like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. She has enjoyed immense popularity from her fans. News of her pregnancy came out quite rapidly on social media, with fans appreciating the actress’s decision to share the news of her pregnancy with them.