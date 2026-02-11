Kohrra Season 2 on OTT: Where to watch, episodes, returning cast and new entries Kohrra Season 2 is now streaming on OTT, with viewers searching for details about the platform, episode count, and returning cast members. Here are the details on cast, episodes, review, and more.

The mist settles again, this time over Dalerpura. A town with no straight answers and too many whispers. Kohrra, Netflix’s critically acclaimed investigative crime drama, returns with a second season. The story revolves around the murder of a woman, played by Pooja Bhamrah, who is found dead in her brother’s barn. Her brother is played by Anuraag Arora. As the investigation unfolds, suspicion circles closer to home, including her husband, played by Rannvijay Singha. Two officers (Barun Sobti and Mona Singh), take it upon themselves to pursue the truth, no matter where it leads.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi (Barun) returns to the screen. This time, he begins again, away from his roots in Jagrana, under a new commanding officer. Sub-Inspector Dhanwant Kaur, played by Mona Singh, steps in with a different energy. She is restrained and methodical, firm when required. Together, they work through a case that slowly exposes not just suspects, but also their own vulnerabilities. On the series' release date today, here's a look at all the details of the Netflix series.

Kohrra Season 2: Where to watch

Kohrra 2 released on Netflix at 1.30 pm. The second season of the hit Netflix show released three years after the show first released in 2023.

Kohrra Season 2: How many episodes?

Kohrra Season 2 consists of six episodes. It is created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. The episode titles are The Barn, Three’s A Crowd, The Dead Never Leave, Everything Burns, Hide And Seek, and The Chains That Bind Us. Each episode runs for approximately 45 minutes to one hour.

Kohrra Season 2: Cast

The new season features more fresh faces and fewer returning ones. The cast includes Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Rannvijay Singha, Anuraag Arora, Pooja Bhamrah, Prayrak Mehta, Pradhuman Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, Ekavali Khanna, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelley, Arjuna Bhalla, Mandeep Ghai and Muskan Arora.

