Image Source : PR FETCHED Splitsvilla X3: Neha Dhupia and Vidya Malavade joined madness with Rannvijay Singha earlier this week

Love is in the air, and in the digital world too, as the ONLINE auditions of MTV Splitsvilla X3 made the weekends LIT in every way! While Rannvijay’s charm never ceases to amaze the audience, the ONLINE auditions added a dash of glamour with two beauties: Neha Dhupia and Vidya Malavade, who graced the Saturday and the Sunday auditions, respectively. As the perfect wingwomen to Splitsvillains Salman Zaidi and Riya Kishanchandani, Neha and Vidya upped the excitement of the auditions with their expert advice, and guided them to make the right choice. While Salman and Riya had something in their minds as to what they were looking for, the contestants did gamble with their mind and heart to earn that one favorite spot.

While the Saturday auditions saw Salman, Neha and Rannvijay looking at some of the most talented girls with impressive pitches, the Sunday auditions had Riya, Vidya and Rannvijay get amazed by some of the most charming men to choose from. As a first for both the ladies, Neha felt it was stressful for both the Splitsvillains and the contestants, and was equally overwhelmed by the process, whereas Vidya found the speed dating concept amusing.

She also candidly revealed that she married the first guy she met and felt strongly connected to. The divas have been a great critique and a perfect support to the Splitsvillians in order to choose one from the ten dreamboats.

Towards the end of the auditions, Salman and Riya found a date in Rashmi and Vyomesh, respectively after battling up with ten contestants each. The four shortlisted contestants from the two-week auditions are Samruddhi, Piyush, Rashmi and Vyomesh, and their chance to get a direct entry on MTV Splitsvilla X3 will depend on public voting.

Who gets a chance to enter the show? Stay tuned to find out and head to VOOT to vote for your favorite contestant!