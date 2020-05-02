Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma dances as girlfriend Benafsha Soonawala sings a song. Watch video

Splitsvilla fame Priyank Sharma shows dances as girlfriend Benafsha Soonawala sings a song. Watch video

The coronavirus lockdown is definitely a blessing for the couples who are quarantining together. One among them is Splitsvilla ex-contestant Priyank Sharma and his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla. The two came close during the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and sometimes back put a stamp on their relationship by making it official on Instagram. The two are staying together amid the lockdown and their latest video proves that they are definitely making the most out of it by doing what they love the most--singing and dancing with each other.

In a recent Instagram post, Benafsha shared a video in which the Punnch Beat actor was seen dancing to the tunes of the song which his girlfriend sang. Benafsha has started singing for quite some time and treats fans with her voice through her Insta posts. Coming back to the recent video, she captioned it with a heart. Have a look at it here:

Previously the two shared a mushy picture of themselves and while Benafsha called it "Can’t nobody keep me like you Call it unconventional My love is habitual," Priyank, on the other hand, wrote, "Confirmation."

Priyank while talking to BT said, "Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realized that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle."

The two of them are truly adorbs! What do you feel about them?

