Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, exact release time, finalists and more

New Delhi:

The reality show, Splitsvilla 16, has been keeping everyone on their toes for quite some time now. It has finally come to the point where only four couples remain and are competing against each other. In Splitsvilla 16 grand finale, which will be a two-day event, the decision-making process won't lie entirely in the hands of judges alone. This time, the audience has the power to vote for their favourite contestant.

There is no shortage of excitement online as the show is being highly discussed, especially on Reddit. From spoilers to fan reactions, there is a lot happening ahead of the big reveal.

Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale OTT Streaming Details

The show was and will be aired on May 15 and 16, 2026 at 7 pm, on MTV India. The show will be streamed live on JioHotstar as well, for those who like watching it online.

Splitsvilla 16 Finalists

There are four couple teams who are battling against each other for the trophy. These include Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and his partner Kaira, Yogesh and his team Ruru, Sorab and his Niharika, and Tayne and his Soundharya. Gullu & Kaira were the winners of the Ticket to Finale segment.

Gullu And Kaira names come up in leaked winner story

One of the most talked-about topics before the finals has been a viral Reddit discussion entitled 'Winner leaked of this season'. According to the thread, Gullu, who goes by the name Kushal Tanwar and Kaira have reportedly won Season 16 of Splitsvilla.

After the viral thread made rounds on the internet, people took to social media to express their thoughts. 'Kushaira for the win' instantly became a trending topic on X. Now it remains to see if the rumours are true. The confusion will be cleared tonight.

Splitsvilla 16 winning amount

Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra announced the Pyar Ka Power concept this season, where viewers will vote for their favorite couple through the Jio Hotstar application. The couple with the most votes wins Rs 20 lakh. There has been much speculation on social media and Reddit about who the winners would be from the last task and public opinion.

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