Singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar took pay cuts to sing for Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has broken all records when it comes to viewership after it re-telecasted on the small screen during the lockdown. The mythological drama earned much attention from the viewers and became the world's most-watched TV show in no time. As the show has returned on TV, actors, as well as the makers of Ramayan, have been spilling the beans about many BTS moments from the shoot. Recently, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar revealed that singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar took pay cuts to be a part of the iconic show. Ramayan's music has been much appreciated by the masses ever since the show aired on TV. Legendary music composer, lyricist and playback singer - Ravindra Jain was the one who devoted himself to create music for the mythological saga.

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar told TOI, "Composing the music for Ramayan was the most challenging task while making the series. When Ravindra Jain landed in Mumbai, he first came to Sagar villa to meet my father and sang ‘Ghungroo ki tarah bajta raha mein’. Fondly known as Dadu, he was a true maestro. Often words would flow from his mouth while he hummed a tune. My father, Ramanand Sagar didn’t even think of anyone else other than Ravindra Jain when we began work on Ramayan. Both of them were like two bodies with one soul. There was extensive research done for making the music as per relevance. Notable singers like Suresh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy gracefully took a cut in their payments to be a part of Ramayan."

He revealed that Ramanand Sagar and Ravindra Jain did a lot of research to make the music of Ramayan extraordinary. He also stressed that the musical instruments used were also selected with great thought like Shehnai was used in place of clarinets to maintain authenticity.

Earlier, actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita, also revealed that the actors were paid very less for the show. She had told Spotboye, "Everyone started living in real life to drown him in his character. Viewers started thinking of artists as God, so all of us artists never did any such work for money, so that the audience wouldn’t get emotionally hurt. Today, I want to say that I did not get any National Award, nor any State Award, nor any Padma Award and the fees for working in Ramayana. It was so low that I was ashamed to tell people even then and I am still ashamed."

