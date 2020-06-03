Simran Sachdeva quits Choti Sarrdaarni after producer allegedly misbehaved and forced pay cut

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMRAN SACHDEVA Simran Sachdeva played the character of Harleen Kaur Gill Bajwa in the show.

Television actress Simran Sachdeva, who was seen in Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni before the lockdown is no more part of the show. The actress claimed that she has quit the show as the producer was forcing her to take a massive cut in her salary. Sachdeva went on to say that the behaviour of the producer was rude and disresepctful. As per reports, Drishtii Garewal has replaced Sachdeva.

Simran played the character of Harleen Kaur Gill Bajwa was brought in as Mansi Sharma's replacement after she had to quit the show due to health complications.

In an interview with TellyChakkar.com, Simran said, “Lately, the producers were pressuring me a lot to take around a 40% pay cut which is not feasible for me. Also, in the past I’ve faced many issues with the production house regarding the payments as we weren’t paid on time. One of the producers misbehaved with me and was extremely disrespectful and rude.”

