Love is in the air, Sidharth Shukla sings 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' for Shenaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's growing closeness is currently the biggest highlight of Bigg Boss 13. The love and ‘nok jhok’ antics of the two are loved by the audiences. The love for their pair is such that their fans have started trending #SidNaaz on social media with posts featuring the couple's cute moments. After 'almost' confessing their love for each other, Siddharth has now declared to love Shehnaaz 'khullam khulla'. The incident took place in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. During the captaincy task of the house, housemates were seen hanging other contestant's photos around their neck.

Each contestant was required to hang another contestant's photo to support his or her candidature for the house captain and if they don’t want the other to be contestant, they have to throw the photo in the fire. Sidharth wore Vishal's picture around his neck while Shehnaaz had Shefali Jariwala's picture.

While the housemates were hanging out in the kitchen area, Siddharth got naughty and hugged Shehnaaz and teasingly said that Vishal and Shefali were hugging each other. This didn’t go do well for Vishal's ex Madhurima and she said that Siddharth just needs an excuse to stick to Shehnaaz. Siddharth was in the mood for banter and teased Madhurima as he started singing, "‘Khulam Khulla Pyaar Karenge Hum Dono’ with Shehnaaz Gill in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task was canceled after Paras, Mahira and Asim refused to burn the photos in their neck and as a punishment, Bigg Boss asked them to do all the work of the house.

In the teaser of today’s episode, Sidharth was seen flirting with Madhurima while mocking her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News