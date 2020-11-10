Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli shares video of her not letting him meet his son

TV actress Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has accused the actress of blocking him from meeting his son Rayansh. Taking to Instagram he shared a couple of videos showing the actress not letting him enter her house. the video shows Abhinav making a video as he talks to his son Reyansh and asked him to bring another toy so that they can play. Abhinav wrote, "My goodness was misused. First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit."

The video shows Shweta Tiwari standing at the entrance of the house and telling him, "Mere ghar mein mat aao, bahar raho (Don’t enter my house, stay outside)" Check out the videos here-

A few days ago, Abhinav Kohli had claimed that even though Shweta and her daughter Palak stay in the same house, they don't take care of Reyansh. The actress has left their son with Abhinav after she tested positive for COVID19. However, after a few days, she took him back without him knowing. Abhinav said that she is not letting him meet their son again and has locked the little child inside her house.

Earlier, Abhinav shared a video on his Instagram handle where he was seen standing outside Shweta’s house and ringing the door bell. After getting no response he started calling out his son’s nick name ‘Pyaaru’. He can be heard saying, "Mujhe Pyaaru se milne do (Let me meet Pyaaru)". After many failed attempts of knocking and ringing the doorbell Abhinav then said if Shweta must have gone out after locking Reyansh indoors.

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari got married in 2013. Later the actress accused him of domestic violence and got separated. This is Shweta Tiwari's second marriage after she divorced her first husband Raja Chaudhary in 2012.

