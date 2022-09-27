Shweta Tiwari-Manav Gohil seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Manav Gohil and Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil on Tuesday morning visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of the release of their new TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita.' The actors sought Lord Ganesha's blessings for their show. The two were dressed in ethnic attire. Shweta looked beautiful in an off-white printed plain suit, while Manav opted for the same coloured short kurta paired with blue jeans.

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIShweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil

Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil, who were seen together in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kii', are set to reunite on-screen after 20 years in the upcoming show 'Main Hoon Aparajita.' Talking about her character, Shweta said, "I am very excited to play the character of Aparajita as she's a happy-go-lucky woman who always knows her way to deal with tough situations in life."

"The show and its narrative is also thought-provoking and I am sure each and every person will be able to relate with my character and her struggle. It is a raw and powerful part, which I am truly looking forward to."

The ZEE TV show will follow the heartwarming journey of Aparajita, a doting mother of three, who is preparing them for the roller coaster ride called life. Manav will be seen playing the role of Akshay, who is a dominating man, who wants it all in his life. Coming from a wealthy family, he has a flourishing business and though he has very few words to express himself, he always displays solid emotions and conveys his thoughts in precise hard-hitting words.

On reuniting with Manav, the actress said, "I still remember, we were very young when we both started our journey on television. Now, after 15 years, we are coming back together for Main Hoon Aparajita. He is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting with each other.

Main Hoon Aparajita' is starting from September 27 on Zee TV. ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari & Manav Gohil to share screen 20 years after 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'

About Shweta and Manav

Shweta rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna. The show ran on Star Plus for around seven years. She was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. Later, she was seen on Parvarrish and Begusarai. On the other hand, Manav is best known for appearing in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and the dance reality show Nach Baliye. ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari advices daughter Palak Tiwari not to get married; here's why

Latest Entertainment News