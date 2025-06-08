Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar's first picture after surgery, actress is battling stage 2 cancer Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar was recently diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. She underwent surgery a few days ago. The actress is now out of the ICU as well. Shoaib had shared an update about this.

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim's wife and Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar is battling stage 2 cancer. The actress has recently undergone surgery. This surgery lasted for 14 hours. Shoaib himself gave an update that Dipika has also come out of the ICU. Now the actor has posted the first picture after cancer surgery. Shoaib shared a picture with Dipika from the hospital bed on his Instagram Stories.

Dipika Kakar is still in the hospital

In the picture, an envelope was seen in the hands of Dipika and Shoaib. She is lying on the bed while Shoaib is sitting beside her. While sharing the photo, Shoaib wrote, 'Eidi has come from Papa for Dipi and me. Along with this, he made a red heart emoji and wrote Eid Mubarak. Shoaib is constantly sharing videos and updating fans about Dipika's health and the condition of the family. Recently, he shared a seven-minute video on his YouTube channel in which he said that Dipika is recovering in the hospital. He told the fans that the surgery started in the morning and ended just before midnight.

He also talked about how many days Dipika will have to stay in the hospital. Shoaib said, "As per the advice of the doctors, she will stay here for three to five days. The surgery was major...she was in the OT for 14 hours. It was a very difficult time."

About Dipika's surgery?

Shoaib said that during the surgery, Deepika's gall bladder as well as a small part of her liver had also been removed. She said, "The tumour has been removed properly. The gall bladder also had to be removed as it had stones in it. Since the tumour was in the liver, a part of it, a small portion, had to be cut out. There is nothing to worry about as the liver is an organ that regenerates itself."

Earlier, Deepika had revealed on her Instagram that she has stage 2 cancer. A tumour was detected in her liver, which was the size of a tennis ball.

