Shivin Narang entering Bigg Boss 15? Actor clears the air

Of late, there have been rumours of television actor Shivin Narang entering the Bigg Boss 15's house. Fans got all excited as they were looking forward to watching him and Tejasswi Prakash together. For the unversed, the two share a great bond after their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Amid this, fans anticipated a change in Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's relationship. Well, clearing the air, the actor said that he is not entering Salman Khan's hosted show but his best wishes are with the contestants of the house.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shivin Narang stated that he won't be making an appearance on the Bigg Boss 15. "It has come to my notice that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I would like them to know, as well as to the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers."

Meanwhile, there was a lot of speculation around the wild card entries in Bigg Boss 15. The most talked about names are Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya and Akasa Singh who were all evicted from the show earlier. Now, if sources are to be believed, they are not entering as wild card contestants but nothing is confirmed officially. Both Donal and Vidhi were evicted by the housemates after they nominated them out for having the least contribution to the show.

Well, there are a lot of reports about the wild card entries. In fact, some claimed that Afsana is also entering the show once again. Despite all this no confirmation is made officially and still a lot has to be revealed. Hopefully, the picture will be clear in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'.