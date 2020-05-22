Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANTOKH SINGH SUKH Shehnaaz Gill's father denies rape allegations, offers CCTV footage as proof

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has denied the rape allegations levelled against him on Thursday. Sukh, who is a politician in Punjab, told a local TV channel that he was at his home the entire day when the alleged incident happened. He has further said that there is CCTV footage of his home to prove that he is speaking the truth.

He has also denied reports claiming that he had been absconding after the incident. He has said that the CCTV footage will prove that he is innocent, adding that Rohi Bridge, the area where the incident allegedly happened, is apparently also under CCTV surveillance.

On Thursday, news reports emerged claiming that Santokh Singh Sukh has been booked by Punjab Police on allegations of raping a 20-year-old woman. The victim, a resident of Jalandhar, claimed that Sukh committed the crime in his car at gunpoint. The case was registered on May 19 at a police station in Beas, Amritsar district.

While Shehnaaz Gill has remained silent over the allegations, her brother Shehbaz Badesha reacted and claimed that their father is innocent. He told Spotboye, ""Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for the recording of it."

On Friday, Santokh Singh Sukh even shared a post on Instagram stating that he is not guilty and has CCTV footage as proof. He even said that he willreadily agree to be hanged if found 1% guilty. He wrote, "Main nirdosh hun mere khilaf bahut badi sajish ho rahi hai mujhe badnaam karne ki 2 din mein clear kar dunga Shuddh manoranan par maine request ki hai Ssp sahib vikram duggal se ke vah personal enquiry karen Agar main 1% bhi gunahgar hoon to mujhe Fansi bhi manjur hai main kuch bhi galat Nahi kiya mera Vishwas karo aur plz shehnaz shehbaz ko target mat karo maine kabhi kisi ka bura nahin kiya ummid hai sacchi ki jeet hogi Jai Hind"

(With IANS inputs)

