Shefali Jariwala reveals what Bigg Boss 13 contestants discuss on their WhatsApp group

Shefali Jariwala has made her debut on TikTok recently.

Bigg Boss 13 was full of drama and chaos, courtesy, the fight between its contestants. However, soon after the show got over, all the contestants are now cordial with each other. Recently, in an interview, Shefali Jariwala revealed that they even have a WhatsApp group. Shefali said she is touch with all the housemates and they all have good memories. She went on to reveal the details of their chats in the WhatsApp group.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant told TOI that they share jokes and greetings on the group. “I am in contact with everyone. In fact, we have a Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group where we keep exchanging greetings and we send jokes to one another. It’s good fun and it is nice to be in touch with the BB 13 inmates. Now, there are no insecurities, no fights because it was a game. It was about survival of the fittest and now it is all over, so we all have just good memories to recall".

Shefali said that they even promote each other's work and do video calls. “Now, nobody talks about the fights, we all talk about the good memories of the house. We chat and keep ourselves entertained. We catch up on video calls, we promote each other’s work,” she said.

Recently, Shefali hit the headlines after her photo with husband Parag Tyagi sparked rumours of her pregnancy. Later, she clarified that she isn't expecting.

A few days back, Shefali made her debut on TikTok. She performed on the song Mere Angne Mein, which originally featured her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Shefali's maiden TikTok video was dedicated to director duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who helmed Mere Angne Mein as well as 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which made her a star.

