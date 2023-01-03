Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Shark Tank India Season 2: Amit Jain makes the biggest offer in the show's history, bids Rs 5 crore

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India 2' offers a platform to entrepreneurs with scalabale, sellable business ideas.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 23:46 IST
Shark Tank India Season 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITJAIN Shark Tank India Season 2

The business reality show 'Shark Tank India 2' offers a platform to entrepreneurs with scalabale, sellable business ideas. From Paithani sari brand owner impressing the sharks with her story, struggle, and setting an example for women entrepreneurs, to Stage, an OTT platform in local Indian dialects that provides employment to over 1,000 Haryanvi artists. But what has grabbed eyeballs of viewers is a pitch for which the sharks offered Rs 5 crore.

The promo has raised curiosity levels by not showing the pitch, but one of the judges, CarDekho.com co-founder and CEO Amit Jain, saying: "5 crore 5 per cent." Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal heightens the excitement by adding: "Biggest offer on 'Shark Tank India'."

The caption reads: "Who are these pitchers and why are the Sharks offering them Rs 5 crore?" Indeed, it is a lucrative offer, but the identity of the beneficiary and the pitch that attracted it will become known only in the coming episode of reality show.

'Shark Tank India' features six sharks: Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO, Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

'Shark Tank India' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

