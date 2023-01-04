Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar REACTS after netizens troll judges for rejecting competitor's pitch

Follow us on Image Source : SONY LIV Namita Thapar in Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India 2: A day after heavy trolling on the internet, Namita Thapar in her recent post said that she calls out 'toxicity' instead of celebrating people with 'lack of integrity'. Shark Tank judges were trolled for rejecting a pitch as it would have posed competition for co-judge Vineeta Singh's makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics. Following this, Namita took to her Twitter and slammed the trolls. She wrote, "Being a shark doesn't mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don't invest in a fellow sharks competition, that's me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don't join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that's me :)."

The second season of the popular show 'Shark Tank India' started on January 2 and it seems like just after the first episode was telecasted, the show fell into a fresh controversy. During the first episode, all the sharks got impressed by the pitch from a makeup brand, despite of that the pitch was rejected by the sharks mainly because it was a competitor brand to Vineeta Singh's, Sugar Cosmetics. In the episode, Vineeta was also visibly surprised when told that the official Instagram account of her brand (Sugar) follows the brand being pitched (Recode).

Fans did not like it, and many of them took to Twitter to criticise the move. "Shark Tank India Season 2 made it clear that it is a friendship club of rich people sitting there to demotivate hard-working individual businesses who make 'profits'. Utterly ridiculous, never saw anything of this sort happening in the US Version ever," a user wrote on Twitter. Another user wrote,"@amangupta0303 and @namitathapar gave a pathetic excuse for not investing in Recode Show name must be friendship tank of India not Shark tank India Promoting monopoly in the name of friendship."

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year. Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel Amit Jain.

